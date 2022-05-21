JACKSON — Faced with a baby formula shortage stemming from a national recall and supply chain disruptions, the Wyoming Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC, has expanded its coverage options.
Parents may now use WIC benefits on additional brands and sizes of formula that were not previously covered by the program, which is run by the Wyoming Department of Health.
“Typically, program clients buy infant formula from local stores using their WIC benefit cards for payment. For clients with children who need certain specialty formulas for medical reasons, WIC orders and provides the specialty formulas directly to those families,” Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email to the News&Guide.
Deti said the program has had “challenges” since Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s largest baby formula manufacturer, announced a recall in February.
“Unfortunately, at this point, the program is seeing shortages in locations across the state for almost all formula options,” she said. “Staff are continually trying to order and provide formula directly through WIC clinics to client families unable to find supplies in their local stores.”
Supply is most scarce for specialty formulas, which certain children need for health reasons. In some cases, WIC staff are trying to order directly from manufacturers, Deti said, though she noted that strategy has had “very limited success.”
In Jackson, the Teton County Health Department is seeing “quite a few” clients requesting formula through the department, or through WIC, because they weren’t able to find the product at local stores.
For example, most of Albertsons’ Similac formula, which is made by Abbott Laboratories, is off the shelves, with tags marked: “Temporarily out of stock from manufacturer.”
Abbott recalled many of its infant formula products and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants.
In the newly-opened Jackson Target, another of Jackson’s four national grocery chains, signs are posted encouraging customers to take only four containers of formula at a time.