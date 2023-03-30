LOVELL — “It’s not just another herd of horses.”
That’s the core message from Nancy Cerroni and the board of directors of the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center to the public and the federal Bureau of Land Management regarding management documents for the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range currently out for public review.
A 30-day comment period is open for the Preliminary Environmental Assessment for the wild horse range Joint Herd Management Area Plan revision, the 10-year Wild Horse Gather Plan and the proposed Resource Management Plan amendment, along with revising the Appropriate Management Level (number of horses) for the range, all spelled out in an 88-page document.
The public comment period opened March 15 and will remain open until midnight on Friday, April 14.
Under the BLM proposal, the various revisions could result in an immediate reduction in the herd size by more than 50 horses in 2023 or ‘24, followed by the use of fertility control and removal over the next 10 years to reach a goal of 108-121 horses, not counting foals less than a year old.
While the issues are complicated, Cerroni, Director of Operations for the Mustang Center and a longtime advocate for the horses, said it boils down to the special nature and unique history of the Pryor Mountain horses and the need for specialized management practices on the range.
“Historically, the BLM has used specialized management for the Pryor herd,” Cerroni said in an interview on March 24.
Management of the Pryor Mountain horses involves wild horse law, BLM policy and BLM guidelines, she said, noting, “Each herd management area has to adhere to those. I don’t argue with that, but the BLM has a handbook, and they have their guidance in the handbook. What standardized management says is, ‘We are going to be by the book.’
“Specialized (management) says there are some unique things in a herd like the Pryors that allow us to still stay within the legal requirements and the guidance but add some specialized management techniques and methodology in order to meet the unique needs of this herd.”
The longtime educator gave the analogy that the practice of specialized management is akin to how a local school district works under the rules of federal and state departments of education, but the ultimate policy is formed by a local school board that knows the special characteristics of the district best.
In addressing the Environmental Assessment last week, she noted, “It is a long, complex document, and we have strived to interpret it as accurately as possible.”
Cerroni explained that the Joint Herd Management Area Plan (“joint” because the plan also involves National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service land) has its roots back in 2020 when the initial scoping notice was issued for the revised plan. It has taken three years to reach the environmental assessment stage.
She noted that the 2020 preliminary Herd Management Area Plan stated in the introduction: “Due to monitoring and documentation of the Pryor Mountain Wild Horses, management within the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range JMA can be more specialized than that of most BLM managed herd management areas.”
Specialized management was listed as a practice — but no longer.
“All of a sudden, it’s gone. It’s no longer in the EA,” Cerroni said.
The statement was removed from the current preliminary plan but should still hold true due to the decades of extensive monitoring and documentation of the Pryor Mountain horses by the Mustang Center in cooperation with the BLM, Cerroni said.
In fact, she noted, the unique origin of the horses warrants a long-term plan that preserves the genetic heritage of the Pryor Mountain as defined in the introduction of the 2009 Herd Management Area Plan, which she called a “big, wonderful statement” and reads: “The exact origin of the wild horses within the PMWHR is not entirely known, though there is much supposition. Many claim the horses are descendants of animals the Crow Indians got from the Spanish or other tribes in contact with the Spanish. The Crow had horses in the early 1700s and inhabited the Pryor Mountains before European settlement. Others claim the horses have been there forever.
“Wild horses within the Big Horn Basin were well documented by the early 1900s. Most likely, the free-roaming horses inhabiting the RMWHR are descendants of numerous founding stock. Genetic testing performed in 1992 by Dr. Gus Cothran (then of the University of Kentucky) identified the Pryor horses as descendants of New World Spanish breeds (saddle type horses) and related to European Iberian breeds. The Pryor horses carry a rare allele variant Qac that is traced back to original New World Spanish type horses that were developed from the original Spanish and Portuguese (Iberian) horses that were brought to the Americas.”
Thus, in its own documents, the BLM in 2009 and 2020 noted the unique nature of the herd and the need for specialized management of the horses, Cerroni said. Unfortunately, she said, the statement regarding specialized management was removed from the EA for the revised Joint Herd Management Area Plan.
“The strict adherence to BLM guidance has moved from a specialized plan to a very standardized plan that is common in wild horse ranges across the country,” Cerroni wrote in a Mustang Center blog. “These plans often rely upon statistical measures rather than onsite observation and real time documentation of the horses.”
The end goal of the revised JHMA plan is to develop a new plan that will establish short- and long-term objectives for managing not only the wild horse population but also the rangelands, vegetation and riparian areas within the horse range and also serve as a territory plan for the Forest Service and herd management area plan for the BLM and Park Service.
Tied to the JHMA plan and also falling under the environmental assessment is a proposed amendment to the BLM Resource Management Plan or RMP, which Cerroni called a “foundational piece for that herd management plan.” She explained that all BLM lands are managed in accordance with RMPs, which establish how the lands will be used for various purposes. She said the current Billings Field Office RMP has three primary management goals and nine management decisions that specify how the BLM should manage the Pryor Mountain horses.