LARAMIE — A wildfire sparked in northern Albany County last week has forced a widespread wildfire response and prompted evacuations.

Known as the Sugarloaf Fire, the blaze was reported Friday afternoon near Laramie Peak and encompassed roughly 396 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Inciweb. Its location is about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground.

