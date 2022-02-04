JACKSON — The push to re-list wolves as an endangered species in the northern Rocky Mountains is being further studied, drawing ire from some outfitters and state wildlife agencies and guarded optimism from wolf watchers.
“Why in the hell do you want to start another damn fight?” asked Lynn Madsen, a longtime hunting guide who works in the Teton Wilderness southwest of Yellowstone National Park. He thinks Wyoming’s method of managing wolves is working, doesn’t think they should have been re-introduced in the first place, and worries about the impact further protections could have on area elk populations.
“It’s the biggest mistake they could make,” he said.
But Ash Tallmadge, a naturalist guide and manager of Yellowstone Safari Company, out of Bozeman, Montana, has opposed her state’s changing wolf hunting policy. As of Feb. 2, that policy had allowed hunters to harvest 19 Yellowstone wolves in the state and attracted the scorn of conservation groups nationwide.
Conservation groups and wildlife tour companies have fought the policy, and Tallmadge feels strongly about re-listing.
“If I had my way, I would go 100% for re-listing,” Tallmadge said.
She also feels that Montana should reduce its wolf hunt quotas. As it stands, state wildlife managers agreed to cut off the hunt just north of Yellowstone once 82 wolves were harvested; as of Jan. 28, 76 had been hunted or trapped. Yellowstone reported Wednesday that its wolf population had fallen to 90, and park officials earlier said hunters had “eliminated” its Phantom Lake pack.
“Losing two wolves is dramatically different from losing 23 wolves or almost 30 wolves,” Tallmadge said, “and I hope that can be a compromise that is reached.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Monday letter that two petitions filed to again protect Canis lupis in the western United States under the Endangered Species Act merit a full 12-month review.