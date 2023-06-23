Grizzly web.jpg

Wildlife photographer Patricia Lavin captured this image of then 26-year-old Grizzly 399 in September 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Patricia Lavin

Only about 35 miles separate Yellowstone’s relatively small, isolated grizzly bear population from the expansive contiguous population of Montanan, Canadian and Alaskan grizzlies that numbers in the tens of thousands.

Bridging the gap, and diversifying the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem bruins’ genepool, has been a longstanding goal, a centerpiece of the debate over bear management and thus far, a vexingly elusive accomplishment. 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

