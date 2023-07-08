Motorhome
Randy Roberts, 69, returned to the gas pump Tuesday for the first time since sprinting away a week prior from a runaway motor home towing a car. Roberts works for the U.S. Forest Service as an ambassador for Friends of the Bridger-Teton, patrolling Teton Pass. He feels accidents are becoming more frequent as year-round traffic crams into the high-elevation pass.

 Morgan Timms | Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — Randy Roberts, 69, stood at Pump 1 at the Exxon gas station in Wilson on Tuesday morning.

It was his first time back to the pump since witnessing a runaway motor home towing a sedan careen into Wilson a week earlier. In the gas station’s security footage of that afternoon, Roberts is the one sprinting away moments before the RV crashes onto Basecamp’s lawn.

