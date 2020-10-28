DOUGLAS — For a couple of months now, folks have been optimistic that maybe things are looking up in the energy industry. And although we appear to be in the middle of the busted part of an often recurring boom-and-bust cycle, the prevalent attitude in the industry appears to be one of cautious optimism.
Industry watchdog Oil and Energy Insider (oilprice.com) researcher and senior editor Julianne Geiger said U.S. and Canadian oil rig counts continue to rebound.
The energy news website reported Enverus Drilling Info’s daily U.S. rig count as of Monday is up to 335 rigs, an increase of 2% in just 24 hours.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Supervisor Mark Watson reported a few days ago that 376 applications for drilling permits were received in September, an increase of 98 over August.
“The latest rig count is five; one in Campbell County, two in Converse County, one in Niobrara County and one in Sublette County,” Watson said Monday.
Last year at this time, Wyoming boasted 33 rigs, according to Baker Hughes.
“Production has gone up a bit, but will soon start to drop because of the low rig count. Remember, production from horizontal wells drop by 50% in the second and third year of production,” he said.
As of noon Oct. 26, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 3.46% from $38.47 a barrel, losing $1.38; Brent Crude showed a high Monday morning of $40.38 but also lost $1.39, coming in at a 3.33% loss.
Worldwide watchdogs are blaming further decreasing oil prices on a second wave of coronavirus cases and the U.S. presidential election.
“Obviously there are unknowns associated with the election. There are concerns that if the Democrat is elected we will see a radical shift away from oil. Fundamentally, we have a diminishing consumption of oil, likely pandemic driven, which is playing into it. Until we see a change in that — in development, prices will stay quite depressed,”
Converse County Commission Chairman Robert Short said. Short — whose family businesses are involved in the oil and gas service sectors — said the good news is that gas prices are up.
According to Oilprice.com writer Irina Slav, three trades for liquefied natural gas cargoes executed by commodity trading major Vitol made the company the talk of the LNG town as it pushed the Asian regional LNG benchmark up by as much as 20%.
Slav reported the deals included one purchase of an LNG cargo from PetroChina, one from Gunvor, and one from Trafigura. The prices varied from $6.62 per mmBtu for the first cargo to $6.87 per mmBtu for the third one.
Following these trades, the Japan-Korea Marker benchmark surged 20% to $6.761 per mmBtu — the year’s high, she said.
Short said, “We’re lucky in Wyoming. We have an abundance of gas. Gas has been very strong for us. However, we shouldn’t believe there is going to be any radical elimination of oil. Oil will stall, but we still need oil for all types of chemicals (and) compounds which can’t be made without oil. We’re not going to see it disappear, but if we move to electric cars we may see less of it consumed. We’re still going to need it.”
Meanwhile, Converse County and state officials are anxiously awaiting the Bureau of Land Management’s pending record of decision on the 5,000 oil and gas well proposal.
The final comment period ended in August, and the BLM has a 90-day window in which to issue the decision on whether to move forward with all, part or none of the huge drilling effort here proposed by five energy companies. That decision could come any day, or the BLM could delay it and miss its own 90-day deadline, although Wyoming’s congressional delegation has called upon the federal agency to rule quickly.
The final environmental impact statement on the companies’ effort was issued in July, with a preferred alternative of allowing the project in full and providing a variance to rules prohibiting drilling during certain times of the year.
On the flip side, oil and gas aren’t the only energy sources bringing big revenues into Converse County.
There’s wind — something Wyoming is known for — and NextEra Energy Resources is capitalizing on that with their Cedar Springs Windfarm outside of Douglas and Glenrock between WYO 59 and WYO 93.
The $600 million, 400 megawatts investment into Cedar Springs Wind Farm will see 192 turbines erected by Dec. 31.