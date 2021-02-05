RAWLINS — In Wyoming, wind energy is beginning to have a significant role in power generation after more than 135 years of drilling for oil and natural gas, mining coal and extracting other valuable mineral resources from the land.
While Wyoming’s mineral riches have the potential to generate millions in tax revenue annually, wind, a non-mineral — carbon-free — energy commodity is working to generate millions in revenue for the state as well.
There are a handful of new wind projects underway in Carbon, Albany and Converse counties. Each are in their permitting or construction stage.
Currently under construction is the $5 billion Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project located on 320,000 acres just south of Rawlins. When completed it will be home to up to 896-wind turbines producing up to 3,000 megawatts of clean energy, making it one of the nation’s largest wind farms.
Construction began in September 2016.
Excluding wind projects still in the planning phase, the boost to Wyoming’s economy is approximately $7 billion with nearly 5,000 new jobs created, according to a 2016 University of Wyoming study that examined the estimated financial impact associate with the five wind projects underway.
While power companies and developers have reaped vast profits from fossil fuel production in the past so has Wyoming through tax revenues.
In 2012, oil production in Wyoming brought in nearly $254 million in severance taxes, natural gas $268 million, coal $288 million and Trona $18 million.
Combine these figures with property taxes, federal and state royalties and lease revenues, sales, and use taxes and conservation mill levies, oil and gas production contributed to state and local governments $1.9 billion in revenues.