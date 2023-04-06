JACKSON — The mule deer did not look much like mule deer.
Nestled in the wind-drifted, sun-crusted snow deep in winter range near La Barge, the deer’s ears were not perky, upright and pear shaped like a mule’s — the deer’s namesake.
Instead, they were flattened down below its skull. And the animal wasn’t sleeping.
“That one doesn’t look like it’s going to be around much longer,” said Gary Fralick.
Fralick is a Thayne-based wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He’s spent nearly 30 years studying Wyoming Range mule deer, which winter in two areas: one between La Barge and Big Piney, and another between Cokeville and Kemmerer. In the summer the roughly 30,000-animal herd migrates north to the Wyoming Range, with some animals migrating as far north as the Greys River drainage near Alpine.
But this year winter is walloping the deer and their neighbors: the Sublette pronghorn herd, which winters in the Upper Green River basin. A few hundred pronghorn from the Sublette herd venture north each year to summer in Grand Teton National Park.
Both species are dying from starvation due to snow that’s buried their favorite shrubs, a lack of wind that usually clears hillsides for foraging, and persistent below-zero temperatures that have caused the animals to use up the fat stores that get them through winter — with at least a month of snow cover left.
Both species also are dealing with years of drought, Fralick said, which has limited sagebrush and mountain mahogany’s growth, leaving less foliage for deer and antelope to nibble on through the winter.
But pronghorn are facing another scourge. A deadly outbreak of pneumonia caused by mycoplasma bovis, a bacteria responsible for pneumonia and other inflammatory illness in cattle, has killed at least 500 animals, primarily in the Sublette herd.
The numbers are stark.
While 20% of adult Sublette pronghorn typically die every winter, about half of the 83 female antelope researchers have collared in the herd have died this year. Of 128 collared Wyoming Range does, 35% have died, compared to an average of 20%. About 90% of the herd’s 92 collared mule deer fawns are dead.
“I hope we don’t lose them all,” said Kevin Monteith, a University of Wyoming ungulate researcher who specializes in animal metabolism and nutrition. “But we’re basically going to be missing this entire cohort.”
While reflective of trends in the larger population, that roughly 100-strong sample of collared fawns does not represent all fawns in the 30,000 animal herd. Some Wyoming Range fawns are expected to survive.
But the staggering losses had a constellation of wildlife professionals in the field Thursday examining how bad the winter has been for some of Wyoming’s mule deer and pronghorn.
As Fralick surveyed mule deer winter range near La Barge, watching the young deer slowly succumb to starvation, a pronghorn buck was making its way along Highway 351 between Big Piney and Boulder, sniffing members of its herd that had died from starvation and the new respiratory illness. Nearby, a wildlife technician was doing a necropsy on a dead antelope, examining its fat-free innards and lungs scoured by disease.
Meanwhile the state’s top wildlife officials — and Gov. Mark Gordon — gathered at Sublette County Library, where a crowd of about 100 people packed into an auditorium to ask questions, lob accusations about Game and Fish not doing enough (which the department contested), and suggest solutions.
While hunters and outfitters called for feeding deer and antelope, and closing hunting seasons to protect mule deer, development watchdogs asked Gordon how he would mitigate sprawl in migration corridors. Conservationists, meanwhile, asked Gordon to formally protect more migration routes.
Paul Ulrich is the vice president of Jonah Energy, which drills south of Pinedale. Ulrich, however, spoke for himself and his family members, who have hunted in the La Barge area for decades, when he called for “suspending or significantly curtailing” hunting licenses for deer and antelope in the area.
“We’ve never seen anything quite like this,” he said at the meeting. “For Wyoming’s wildlife populations, if that means taking a year or two off, that’s the right thing to do.”
A man shouted “amen,” and the crowd broke into applause.
Game and Fish is considering changes to this year’s hunting seasons.
The department is considering cutting 1,100 doe-fawn antelope tags and slashing pronghorn buck tags by half for the Sublette herd, said Brandon Scurlock, Pinedale’s wildlife management coordinator. The department also is proposing allowing Wyoming Range bucks to be hunted only if their antlers have more than three points, indicating they’re over 2 years old.
“If they made it through this winter, we don’t want them harvested,” Scurlock said.
But Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik told the 100 or so people at the meeting that changing hunting limits alone wouldn’t help herds rebound. He described tweaking hunting seasons as a “short- term” fix, particularly for Wyoming Range mule deer, which have struggled to rebound from severe winters for decades. In that population Game and Fish doesn’t allow anyone but kids to hunt does, the herd’s reproductive muscle.
Youth hunters only kill about 70 does annually.
“In the long term, hunting seasons aren’t the answer,” Nesvik said. “We’re killing hardly any female deer, and bucks don’t have fawns. It’s all about, at the end of the day, how do we make females be productive?”
The answer, Nesvik said, is improving animals’ habitat, maintaining their migration corridors, and allowing more predators to be hunted. Gov. Mark Gordon said that delisting grizzly bears could help achieve that goal, though the highest concentration of grizzlies is north of where the balance of both herds summer.
The last winter that decimated Wyoming’s wildlife herds was 2016-17. Fralick told the News&Guide in 2017 that it had been the ”most severe winter” since the winter of ’83-’84.