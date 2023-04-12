blizzard snow stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

LANDER — For two months this winter, Lander resident John Burrows was forced to haul water from neighbors after frozen pipes rendered his water service inoperable. He’s one of countless Fremont County residents who have struggled to deal with a winter like no other. 

“I’m not sure I know anyone who doesn’t have a story to share about how this winter has impacted them,” said Burrows. “In one way or another this winter has been really rough for most people I know … between ice damming, frozen pipes, bad slips on ice, and/or auto accidents.”

Recommended for you