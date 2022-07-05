CHEYENNE — Many Republican candidates described the future of the party as at a crossroads this past week, citing divisions in what it means to have the letter ‘R’ beside their name.
From Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne telling Fox News his party doesn’t embrace former President Ronald Reagan’s “big tent” theory, to accusations of longtime incumbent lawmakers identifying as “Republican in Name Only,” the political atmosphere among Republicans appears contentious to voters.
Residents running for office as Republicans spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to give insight into their own experience this election cycle, their need to unite against the Democratic Party and whether their party was on a path different than in the Reagan era.
Despite rumblings of divergence, candidates also reaffirmed the values they hope their fellow party members hold.
“The Supreme Court has ruled that the right of association — the ability to join with other people of similar interests – is an important component of free speech,” said ex-President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman in a statement.
“As Wyoming Republicans, we are associated with each other and united by our common belief in smaller government, lower taxes, freedom, and the right of individuals to pursue their own destinies, free of excessive government interference,” she said.
She was not alone in this stance.
Those seeking election to nearly every level of office reiterated the desire for limited government, a strong military, laws against abortion, Second Amendment protections and taking a fiscally conservative budget approach.
“We’ve got real divides in our party in the state right now,” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told WTE. “And I think it’s very important that the party remember the most important thing is to be faithful to the Constitution, and that’s got to come before everything else.”
Cheney said serving constituents to ensure the state’s energy and tourism industries are advocated for in the nation’s Capitol, and that families, communities and schools are represented is an important aspect of her job in Congress.
This ideal has trickled down to local government.
Abbie Mildenberger and Bryce Freeman are running for Laramie County commissioner seats as Republicans.
Both of them said they wanted to take a fiscal and socially conservative approach. This would follow constitutional values, downsize government reach and conserve property rights.
“A sort of litmus test for anybody of any party to run for office in Wyoming is to have deep-seated appreciation for the life that we have in Wyoming, the values that we enjoy, and all the benefits that we have by virtue of being residents of Wyoming, and in particular Laramie County,” Freeman said. “As a Republican, I’m interested in preserving those values.”
Although there was consensus from every candidate interviewed on the core values that united many, a line was drawn in how many of them listed the Republican platform that a party member needs to identify with.
Some argued a Republican must uphold 80% or more of the platform, and others said they only needed to agree with one principle.
Gov. Mark Gordon said he has participated in Republican conventions since the 1970s, and he appreciates the deep discussions and development of the platform. He believes the positions established by elected representatives, precinct members and others that take part are important because they inform the way he approaches issues.
“I really do appreciate the work that goes into them, which is why I always pay attention to the platform,” he said. “But in terms of percentages, I don’t know who judges that.”
Other areas that garnered split responses from candidates was whether the party is at all divided, and what issues have caused Republican infighting.