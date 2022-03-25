PINEDALE — Justin Webb wanted to hear what the seven trappers in the back row made of his pitch.
The Idaho panhandle resident had traveled all the way to Sublette County to promote his organization, the Foundation for Wildlife Management, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that makes payments to trappers who kill wolves. But two hours in, the stone-faced men had hardly said a word. Webb, the group’s executive director and an avid trapper himself, tried to ease the outdoorsmen gathered in the library conference room into saying something.
“We go to the woods to get away from people, right? That’s what I do,” Webb told the trappers. He made a final appeal. “Speak up, gentleman,” he said. “You came to the meeting. Let me hear what you got.”
The group stayed silent.
Webb’s primary message — that wolves decimate elk, deer and moose populations and limit opportunities for human hunters — has held sway in Idaho and Montana, but not without controversy. State-sanctioned wolf hunting and trapping seasons designed to drive down wolf populations in those states, including at Yellowstone’s doorstep, have made national headlines and triggered lawsuits and Endangered Species Act listing petitions.
Webb’s push to establish a Foundation for Wildlife Management chapter in Pinedale appeared to fall flat. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has walked a wolf-management tightrope for years, some argue, and it doesn’t need groups like FWM upsetting the balance. Wyoming also doesn’t have the problems FWM aims to solve, argue others. La Barge resident and former Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner Mike Schmid predicted the response.
“I told my wife that I thought this was going to be kind of a dud,” Schmid said of the meeting. “I don’t know how it’s going to fit in Wyoming.”
Webb, meanwhile, said some Wyoming residents do want his services.
“I’m here because there are sportsmen within the state of Wyoming, as well as ranching community folks, that have reached out to us with interest,” he told the Pinedale crowd.
It remains to be seen whether the Foundation for Wildlife Management’s wolf-killing ways will gain traction with Wyoming sportsmen and sportswomen in other communities, but some stakes are already clear. Wyoming wants to continue to manage its wolf population, but incentivized wolf-killing with payments could attract more attention from activists who’d like to see the species relisted, protected from hunting and under federal management. The decade-old nonprofit’s mission is to help elk, deer and moose herds by reimbursing people for expenses related to wolf killing, and it has conveyed upwards of $1 million for over 1,400 dead wolves in Montana and Idaho. That bounty-like system has drawn scrutiny in Wyoming’s two neighboring states, where there are relatively more wolves and where wolf hunting and trapping seasons have been politicized by state legislatures.
Private bounties for wolf killing are already permissible in Wyoming, but it’s unclear whether Webb’s approach is a good match for how the state manages the controversial native species. Based on state biologists’ reports, Wyoming does not have an overabundance of wolves to kill. Wolves are already classified as predators that can be killed without a license anytime of year in over 80% of the state, where roughly 30 to 40 of the canines are shot and trapped annually. Wolves are classified as trophy game, and managed for persistence, only in far northwest Wyoming. As of this winter, there are only about 160 wolves in that zone, according to Wyoming Game and Fish wolf biologist Ken Mills. (Another 100 or so wolves dwell in Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation, where the state wildlife agency lacks jurisdiction and the species isn’t hunted.)
Like Webb, Jessi Johnson works to conserve elk, moose and deer for hunters, but as advocacy coordinator for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation she thinks Wyoming is already taking the right approach to wolves and doesn’t think the addition of bounty-killing is necessary.
