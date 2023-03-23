police lights stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Federal authorities have charged a woman with setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic while it was under construction 10 months ago. 

Lorna Green, 22, was formally charged with arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce. She was booked into Natrona County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon, jail records show. She was arrested the same day. 

