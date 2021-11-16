EVANSTON (WNE) — A tragic accident claimed the life of a longtime Evanston resident early on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 14.
Fidelina Saavedra, 66, was on her way to work when the car she was driving crashed into Phantom Fireworks on Overthrust Road.
A press release from the Evanston Police Department states officers responded to Phantom Fireworks at 7:14 Sunday morning after receiving a report that a vehicle had crashed into the building and smoke and fire were coming from the vehicle.
There were flames on the hood of the vehicle when officers arrived; however, they were able to locate one person inside and get her out for transport to Evanston Regional Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
According to the press release, an examination of the crash site showed that Saavedra’s vehicle had been traveling north on Overthrust Road prior to accelerating to a high rate of speed and leaving the roadway at the intersection of West Cheyenne Drive.
The vehicle then traveled across the open field and through the parking lot prior to hitting the Phantom Fireworks building.
The EPD release states the events leading up to the crash are still under investigation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is assisting in that investigation.