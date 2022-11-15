CODY (WNE) — A Cody woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle for the death of Dominic Gibson, 24, who was struck on Aug. 2 by the woman’s rental van while he was riding his motorcycle east on Greybull Highway.
Shobhana Raghavendra Rao, 63, was charged on Oct. 31 and charged on Nov. 2 in Park County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit, on Aug. 2, Rao had pulled up to the stop sign to turn left from Meeteetse Highway onto Greybull Highway.
Rao was driving a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida plates with four passengers, while Gibson was riding a 1984 Honda Acro 125 motorcycle, the affidavit said.
“Rao stated she didn’t notice anybody coming towards her when she began to conduct her left hand turn,” Wyoming State Trooper Brett Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “She added that out of nowhere the motorcycle was coming towards her and that it was coming at her extremely fast.
“She said she tried to avoid the motorcycle but it was too late,” Tillery also wrote in the affidavit.
Two witnesses driving behind Gibson said “they noticed . . . vehicle 2 [Gibson] activated its brakes causing smoke to come from the tire area,” the affidavit said. “As vehicle 1 [Rao] collided with vehicle 2, Gibson was ejected ... and went airborne. Gibson did a forward flip in the air and landed on his head.”
“[The witnesses] stated [Gibson] . . . (was) traveling approximately 50 to 55 miles per hour in a clearly posted 55 mph speed zone,” the affidavit said.
Around 1:40 p.m., Gibson was airlifted from the Cody hospital to Billings Clinic Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 3.
“Rao failed to wait and yield to Gibson, who had the right of way,” Tillery wrote in the affidavit.