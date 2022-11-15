Police lights stock
CODY (WNE) — A Cody woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle for the death of Dominic Gibson, 24, who was struck on Aug. 2 by the woman’s rental van while he was riding his motorcycle east on Greybull Highway.

Shobhana Raghavendra Rao, 63, was charged on Oct. 31 and charged on Nov. 2 in  Park County Circuit Court.

