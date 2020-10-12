GILLETTE (WNE) – A woman who ran into a semitruck on Interstate 90 after getting on the wrong on-ramp will spend up to 14 years in prison.
Mary Jane Steele, 52, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for aggravated assault and battery related to the crash.
Those are to be served consecutively to a probation revocation of four to seven years in prison for forgery. She has been credited with more than two years of time already served between the two charges.
She also must pay $26,700 in restitution to GT Express out of Mohena, Illinois, for damage to the semitruck.
Steele reportedly took a woman’s 1999 Buick LeSabre on Jan. 20, 2019, after being told she couldn’t use it. Soon after that theft was reported, the car was seen in the Boot Hill Nightclub parking lot before it took off northbound on Gurley Avenue and went into the opposite lane, nearly colliding with a truck near Little Powder River Road.