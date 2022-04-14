GILLETTE (WNE) — A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from Personal Frontiers while she was the executive director of the nonprofit organization will avoid jail time, but she must pay back every dollar that she stole.
On Monday morning, Donna E. Morgan, 58, was sentenced to four to six years in prison, suspended in favor of 10 years of supervised probation. She also must pay back $155,771 to Personal Frontiers. She already has paid back $92,000, meaning when it’s all said and done, she’ll have paid about $247,000 in restitution.
If she violates her probation, she will serve that four- to six-year prison sentence.