POWELL — Kelly Spiering, the Land Use Plan Advisory Committee representative for agriculture, said the worries about water and the loss of farmland have been the big issues people have talked to him about since the work on a new Park County’s land use plan began.

He said people are seeing more subdivisions popping up and, now that Northwest Rural Water is not adding any more taps due to the current piping infrastructure limitations, drilling wells.

