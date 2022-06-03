GILLETTE (WNE) — A Wright man who was involved in a dozen copper thefts in southern Campbell County last year has pleaded guilty to four crimes.
Earlier this month, James Cody, 27, pleaded guilty to theft, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.
Cody and Hunter Allguer were arrested for a dozen copper thefts that took place from June through November 2021. They both were charged with a number of theft charges in the stealing spree that led to more than $80,000 in damage and more than $8,700 in stolen copper wire.
The first copper theft was reported on June 25, 2021, when a supervisor with Powder River Energy reported a theft about 3 miles south of Wright. About 85 feet of copper wire was stolen from three meter poles, two of which had been cut down by a reciprocating saw. The cost to replace the stolen wire was $206, while the total damage was $10,786, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The most damage was done on Aug. 11, when a theft was reported on Matheson Road.