CASPER — A record number of voters wrote in candidates for the secretary of state general election this year, records from the Secretary of State’s Office show.

Trump-backed Republican nominee for secretary of state Chuck Gray, who is the outgoing representative for House District 57, still easily sailed to victory in the uncontested race on Tuesday. He beat out his closest Republican opponent, Cheyenne Republican Sen. Tara Nethercott, by roughly eight points in the Republican primary. Gray, who has called the 2020 presidential election “fraudulent,” focused his primary campaign on getting rid of ballot boxes and rooting out voter fraud, even though cases of voter fraud in Wyoming are extremely rare.

