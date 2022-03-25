LYMAN (WNE) — Wyoming will soon receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula funds to use to facilitate electric vehicle infrastructure development, especially charging stations, around the state.
The funding is part of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in November 2021.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is allocated $3.9 million this year and expects $5 million each year for the next four years for a total of $23.96 million for EV infrastructure over five years.
In preparation to execute NEVI funding and other program incentives, the state has developed a Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy and will circulate the strategy over the next month to allow the public and interested parties to provide comments and feedback.
Wyoming’s interstates have been designated as “Alternative Fuel Corridors” and under the NEVI program must have infrastructure installed first.
WYDOT and other state officials have scheduled public meetings around the state in early April to gather public input as well as feedback from potential bidders and other interested parties.