Wyoming Business Council recruit Tungsten Heavy Powder — a California defense contractor with Laramie-based manufacturing — has agreed to pay the federal government $5.6 million to settle fraud allegations from the Department of Justice.
Federal prosecutors alleged the company violated the False Claims Act by having U.S.-funded parts for the Israeli military manufactured in China — a practice not allowed under federal law — while “falsely certifying that it sourced product materials in the United States,” according to a DOJ press release.
The business’s “illegal activities directly threatened the economic and national security and safety of U.S. military personnel by supplying misrepresented materials of unknown quality and integrity from un-vetted Chinese suppliers to be used in defense articles provided to the [Department of Defense],” the federal claim states.
Tungsten Heavy Powder, whose administrative office is in San Diego, has also produced parts for the U.S. military. It has had more than $7 million worth of U.S. government contracts since 2008, according to court documents.
Federal attorneys now allege the company has “engaged in deliberate schemes to defraud the U.S.” during that time, according to court documents.
In 2015, the Wyoming Business Council and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance recruited THP, which previously had no domestic manufacturing capabilities, to establish a manufacturing plant in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Business Council provided a $3 million state grant for THP to build a factory in Laramie. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials, approved the grant in December 2015. THP’s leadership established a second company, Tungsten Parts Wyoming, to run the Laramie factory, where manufacturing began in 2017.
Tungsten Parts Wyoming employed 32 people in 2017, and has tripled in size since 2019, according to a statement provided on behalf of the company by attorney Megan Overmann Goetz. The plant produces tungsten parts — including balls, cubes, buffers, warheads and penetrators — that are used in armor-piercing munitions and other military applications. The company’s customers include major aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems and Northrup Grumman. The company claimed in court documents last week that it’s now the “largest commercially independent employer” in Wyoming and is installing equipment that will double the rate of production.
The company now has 140 employees in Wyoming and, despite the settlement, the business “continues to be an outstanding and viable Wyoming company and employer,” the statement said. Despite that, the company is now struggling to maintain its reputation within the defense industry as THP’s competitors and other critics share “disparaging” information about the company, according to a court filing filed by the company. As a result of those efforts, there have been “customers terminating, adjusting or delaying their commercial relationship” with Tungsten Parts Wyoming, the company’s attorneys wrote in a Thursday filing.
Goetz’s statement stressed that THP is not “admitting any liability” in the settlement and said Tungsten Parts Wyoming has initiated “major management changes” since 2019. The recent settlement involves allegations predating those 2019 changes, the statement said.
The DOJ allegations, originally made in a complaint filed under seal in October 2018, mirror those made by former Tungsten Parts Wyoming employees, who filed a federal lawsuit of their own in 2019 for wrongful termination, defamation and whistleblower retaliation.
