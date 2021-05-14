Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis argues, citing the state’s already-low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living.
The analysis, which was drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee Monday as part of an interim discussion on the state’s tax structure.
It expands on a 2020 Legislative Service Office study that compared Wyoming’s median tax rates to those in surrounding states like Nebraska, Montana and the Dakotas.
That study found Wyoming could generate more than $800 million in new revenues per year without hurting the state’s competitiveness with states, all of which have seen substantially higher population growth over the last decade.
The CBEA’s analysis — which the center’s director Nick Colsch presented to the Joint Revenue Committee — went further, analyzing variables like states’ median incomes and comparing Wyoming to places that also lack an income tax, like Texas.
Not only does Wyoming have the lowest taxes of these states, Colsch said, but it also has a substantially lower cost of living. Earlier in the meeting, Wyoming Director of Revenue Dan Noble told lawmakers the state has the second-lowest tax burden for a family of four in the United States. The state’s current tax structure, Noble said, could actually hinder the state’s growth due to the high cost of services and a thin tax base.
Like other energy-dependent states, Wyoming experienced some of the slowest GDP growth rates in the nation over the last decade, Colsch said, evidence that low taxes don’t necessarily equate to economic growth.
“In our view, there is capacity for Wyoming citizens to bear a higher tax burden,” Colsch said.
The state’s earning potential is significant, Colsch continued. By adopting South Dakota’s tax structure, Wyoming could generate approximately $1.1 billion in additional revenues per year. If it went “full socialist” and adopted the maximum tax rate for property tax, sales tax, fuel tax and others, Colsch said, the state could generate even higher revenues.
Some committee members expressed skepticism that raising taxes is the correct route forward. Sen. Tom James (R-Rock Springs) noted the state’s high level of public sector employment.
“If we really wanted to look at raising revenue, would we not want to look to encourage private-sector businesses to come to Wyoming instead of raising taxes, since that’s where the revenue comes from?” James asked.
