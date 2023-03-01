depression woman stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents who struggle financially and emotionally don’t have time for road blocks when they need immediate assistance.

Tricia Angelovich, associate director of Wyoming 211 and Olivia Schon, director of marketing for Wyoming 211 provided a presentation about the services provided by Wyoming 211, including finding food, housing and job training for residents of Wyoming, at the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

