CHEYENNE —Ralph Neider-Westerman is executive director of Wyoming Lifeline, one of two suicide and crisis call centers in the state.
He knows what it means to live in a very rural place. He knows exactly why calls made by Wyomingites in crisis must be answered by people in Wyoming.
“I answered a call several months ago, and it was from a woman who, as is typical, said she was not suicidal, but she had several things going on,” Neider-Westerman recalled in an interview this week. “She had health issues and other things going on, but then she said, ‘But you don’t know what it’s like, because you don’t know what it’s like to live in a small town.’”
“Well, I said, ‘I live in Greybull.’ She didn’t know she was reaching somebody in Wyoming. She said, ‘You know exactly what it is like. I’m in Cody.’ I wanted to say that Cody is the big city I go to to go shopping,” he said.
Wyoming Lifeline staff answered 111 calls in the month of July. They missed 16 because staff was already on a call. State officials say missed calls are still answered, they are simply routed out of state.
On July 16, centers all over the U.S. transitioned from a 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988. It’s an easy-to-remember three-digit number for round-the-clock crisis care.
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crisis. All telephone service and text providers in the U.S. were required by a federal regulator to activate 988 no later than July 16.
The previous number is still in operation, said Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, and the transition to a 988 number is one piece in an ongoing effort to expand mental health services in Wyoming.
“Overall, we have a mental health reform project we’ve been working on for several years. Funding is an ongoing concern, but we also spend a lot of state general funds to ensure that there is access to services for people in Wyoming,” she said.
Neider-Westerman explained that Wyoming Lifeline is funded by a for-profit parent group, Waller Hall Research, also in Greybull, as well as with grant and private funding.
Wyoming Lifeline has five employees, two of whom are not paid for by the parent company. It has received two grants from the federal government, one for $32,000 for 988 implementation, and another for $60,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for implementation and staffing.
“On top of that, we have gotten funds from friends and family, but our major source of outside funding has been the Episcopal Archdiocese of Wyoming,” Neider-Westerman said.
In the spring, state lawmakers earmarked $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week suicide prevention hotline.
Deti said there is a request for proposals awaiting sign-off from the Department of Health in the works for that funding.
“We plan to use that money to make sure those services are available for a few years,” she said. “We’re going to use it to make sure that Wyoming-based services are available 24 hours a day, for at least the next couple of years.”
Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers Executive Director Andi Summerville said Monday as people become more familiar with 988, the call volume will likely increase.