CHEYENNE — The first month of legalized sports betting in Wyoming wrapped up only a few weeks ago, but the state’s gaming commission is already anticipating expansion in the near future.
DraftKings and BetMGM each launched in the Cowboy State on Sept. 1, with over $6 million in wagers being recorded between the two during their first month of operations. According to David Carpenter, project manager of sports wagering for the Wyoming Gaming Commission, the number of competitors in the state is likely to increase in the next month.
Carpenter stated that he “would expect at least one more operator to be approved” at the WGC’s Nov. 5 meeting, pointing to FanDuel and Penn National Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook as two potential additions that have been communicating with the commission about launching in Wyoming. He also notes that he’s had “quite a bit” of discussions with PointsBet, which he hopes to have onboard in the next six months to a year.
Wyoming is looking at a net loss for its first month of legalized sports gambling, in large part due to a bevy of promotions that come along with new sportsbooks launching in the state — DraftKings offered new users a $200 bonus to go along with their first deposit, while BetMGM promoted a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Winnings were about 15% less than total wagers during September, but roughly $1 million in non-cash winnings — coming from sources such as bonuses and promotions — have resulted in a slight deficit.
“The operators said this is kind of a typical thing for the first month, and I’m not surprised,” Carpenter said.
While Wyoming is well below the early estimates of up to $450 million in annual handle, or total amount of money wagered, Carpenter believes increased competition will help the state grow from a revenue standpoint.
“From an overall sports wagering perspective, I heard a lot of talk about $450 million in total handle,” he said. “Obviously, based on what we’ve discussed, we’re not going to get there. One month in, we’re at $6 million, and $450 million is a long ways off.
“I think we just need to continue to get really strong operators and give everyone an opportunity to find the markets they like. Some people might like an operator’s interface or software a little more than others, so hopefully we have a lot of competition.”