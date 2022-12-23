cold weather thermometer ice snow stock freezing
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.

“This was a record for us,” said NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Matt Roberts. “The last time we saw this, we had a previous record of a 64-degree temperature drop. That was in 1950.”

