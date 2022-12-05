CASPER — The city of Kemmerer, Wyoming, feels a sense of pride for its tough little wastewater treatment plant. For 42 years, the plant has quietly serviced hundreds of homes.
It’s chugged through economic booms that stretched it to capacity and busts that forced many residents to move out. Under the care of the same operator for the last three decades, it’s lived twice as long as intended.
But the community is poised to outgrow the plant for good.
The 3,300 people who rely on it today are about all its aging machinery can handle, said Brent McClarnon, superintendent of the Kemmerer/Diamondville Water and Wastewater Joint Powers Board.
“The pumps and everything right now are running 24/7, because we have no redundancy,” McClarnon said. “If one of those 42-year-old pumps goes out, we’re in big trouble.”
At most, McClarnon figures, the plant might be able to squeeze in another 1,500 people, so long as crews continue to add room by finding and repairing leaks where groundwater enters the system.
“We just do a lot of Band-Aids,” he said.
What Kemmerer and the adjacent town of Diamondville really need is a new wastewater treatment plant.
Building one, however, will cost the secluded community at least $40 million or $50 million — an unworkable price tag that comes out to roughly $18,000 per adult.
McClarnon’s previous employer, an Indiana city of almost 25,000 people, used its tax revenue to cover such costs. Kemmerer doesn’t have the same ability.
A big part of his job now is figuring out what to do about that.
Complicating things for the Joint Powers Board is the fact that the population could grow by thousands over the next several years.
If the advanced nuclear reactor proposed for Kemmerer remains on schedule, it alone could bring in enough temporary construction workers to overwhelm the existing wastewater infrastructure by 2025.
Local leaders tried, unsuccessfully, to secure some of the funding they needed from the nearly $1 billion allocated to Wyoming by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Then, with few options and time running out, they figured out how to pay an engineering firm $120,000 for a preliminary analysis without any external financial support.
“These projects don’t just happen overnight,” McClarnon said. “That’s the scary portion for us. We’ve got to get something going.”
If everything goes perfectly — if the plans are finalized quickly and the permits are approved and the money comes through on time — the plant could be completed around the start of 2025.
Lincoln County hired a couple of grant writers to help the process along.
With few current leads, though, McClarnon is already questioning what will happen if the tight timeline doesn’t go according to plan.
“We don’t want to be the problem for a $4 billion project because we can’t come up with $50 million,” he said.
The Joint Powers Board isn’t alone.
Strapped for resources, painfully aware this could be its last shot at survival, Kemmerer is doing all it can to patch the holes in time. It’s praying that’ll be enough.
Kemmerer’s reliance on coal — and, later, oil and gas — has been a source of anxiety for as long as many people can remember.’
Lincoln County Treasurer Jerry Greenfield said he’s been looking for ways to bring more stability to the southwestern Wyoming economy since he moved to the area in 1975.
The urgency inched slowly upward until 2019, when Rocky Mountain Power, the utility that owns the nearby Naughton Power Plant, decided to stop burning coal there by 2025 — threatening hundreds of jobs at the plant and the mine that feeds it several years earlier than anticipated.
Suddenly, the outlook was dire.
If Kemmerer were to lose both the plant and the mine, Greenfield said, “pretty soon, you’ve got a county seat in a ghost town.”
Local officials threw themselves, with fresh gusto, behind efforts to attract new businesses.
Greenfield’s goal became to “just do whatever I needed to do to get somebody’s attention so that they would work with us.”
It proved an uphill battle for Kemmerer, one of countless unknown, isolated coal towns trying desperately to find a way to hang on in a country moving quickly away from the fuel that sustained them.
Then, in the middle of 2021, Rocky Mountain Power and a nuclear developer from Washington State offered Kemmerer something close to a miracle — if it could beat out the three other distressed Wyoming coal communities vying for the same flagship project.
“We don’t have funding to schmooze people,” said Bill Thek, a longtime Kemmerer resident and retired police officer who was elected mayor in 2020.
Instead, Kemmerer and Diamondville launched a letter-writing campaign. And turned to neighboring towns, including several across the nearby borders of Utah and Idaho, for help.
“We got support from every single one of those,” Thek said. “We got support from our state legislators. We got support from our national legislators.”
He believes it was the outpouring of enthusiasm that gave Kemmerer an edge over its competition.
Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, spent about six years in Kemmerer before settling on the nearby ranch where he’s lived for decades. The retired oil and gas engineer decided to run for the state House of Representatives in 2020 partly, he said, because “Kemmerer’s future did not look very bright at the time.”
His elected position “opened up a lot of doors” and helped him to promote Kemmerer “as a great place to do business,” he said.
The nuclear company, TerraPower, declared Kemmerer the winner last November.
Now it’s racing to construct a 345-megawatt demonstration reactor — about half Naughton’s capacity — at the power plant site, where it’s promised to retrain the workers who choose to stay.
The company is aiming for a short transition; Congress, which authorized half its funding, wants the reactor operational by 2028.
“I think our project creates a bunch of opportunities for the city, and the state, even, to start to build a clean energy ecosystem around the project,” said TerraPower CEO Chris Levesque. “We just try to support it however we can.”
For Kemmerer, like for TerraPower, “it’s all about overcoming speed bumps,” he said.
The nuclear project transformed Kemmerer almost overnight from an outlier into a destination.
A year in, city leaders have tossed their recruitment strategies out the window. They can barely stay on top of the interest being directed at them.
“We’ve become a magnet,” Greenfield said. “Everybody wants to come here.”
The inquiries are pouring in from across the country and from every facet of the economy.
“I could spend all of my time, all of it, just talking with people about all the economic development opportunities in the community,” said Brian Muir, Kemmerer’s city administrator. “I just don’t have that much time.”
The prospect of nuclear power has attracted auxiliary companies hoping to claim a spot in the emerging supply chain and developers eager to furnish newcomers with houses, hotels, stores, parks and restaurants.
“We like the growth,” Muir said. “We also need to make sure we can keep up with it.”
The challenge, for Muir and just about everyone else making decisions in Kemmerer, is finding a balance in the midst of the unknowns.
Housing prices will skyrocket if there’s too few homes available but tank if there are too many.
Businesses that are out of sync with their customers could be overwhelmed or forced to shutter.
Even the size of the wastewater treatment plant must be optimized, McClarnon said it’ll run poorly if it’s overbuilt.
Many of the companies interested in relocating to Kemmerer are relatively small. But a few with bigger ambitions have started snapping up properties around town.
One of them, Rain Fire, plans to move its existing firefighting operations from California and use part of the Kemmerer Municipal Airport to send fire trucks, equipment and helicopters to combat wildfires anywhere in the West.