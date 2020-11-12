CASPER — The University of Wyoming announced Wednesday it will move all classes online beginning Monday, amid soaring COVID-19 cases on campus and within the community at large.
Later Wednesday, Central Wyoming College also announced it would pivot to virtual learning Monday.
Students at both schools had already been expecting to switch to online classes instead of returning from Thanksgiving break, but a continued influx of new cases in Wyoming led the schools to start online classes a week earlier.
“The recent surge in cases among students and employees — there were 337 active cases reported Tuesday, up from 174 the week before — prompted the decision to move to Phase 4 a week earlier,” the UW release said.
Students who must stay on the Laramie campus will still be permitted and they will still be routinely tested for COVID-19, though no testing will be conducted during the week of Thanksgiving.
Final exams during the week of Dec. 7 will also be conducted online.
Wyoming’s sole four-year public university had previously planned to shift online after Thanksgiving to prevent students from potentially becoming infected while visiting family and then bringing the virus back to campus.
School officials are still encouraging students to self-quarantine for two weeks once they leave campus. The university does plan to have students on campus for the spring semester, which will begin Jan. 25, a week later than usual.
“Much as it has during the current fall semester, the university plans to offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes,” the announcement said.