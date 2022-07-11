CASPER — Beneath Wyoming’s surface lies a bounty of resources most of us haven’t thought about since high school chemistry.
None of the increasingly sought-after rare earth elements — neodymium, dysprosium, praseodymium, another dozen lanthanides and a couple of others — are household names. On the periodic table, they’re housed mostly in the block of outliers relegated to the place where Alaska and Hawaii sit on U.S. maps.
But many of those elements are household staples. They’re what let smartphones glow and ring and buzz. They make fridges cold, lightbulbs bright and TVs vibrant. And their uses elsewhere run the gamut from oil refineries to hospitals. Several rare earths are also vital components of low-carbon energy technologies, like electric vehicles and wind turbines.
Calling the elements rare is kind of misleading: They can be found all over the place. It’s harder, however, to locate them in concentrations high enough to mine — which is what distinguishes the two rare earths projects underway in Wyoming. The mineral exploration companies studying those deposits — Rare Element Resources in the northeast corner of the state and Western Rare Earths in the southeast — each thinks it might have hit the jackpot (though it’s too early to say for sure).
Both hope to one day give the state a new foothold in the energy sector.
“Wyoming’s got a long history of oil, gas and coal,” said Western Rare Earths CEO Marty Weems. “They get that resource out of the ground, it gets shipped somewhere else. But we see Wyoming emerging as a more complete supply chain in this critical mineral space.”
It could take the state a long time to get there.
The Department of the Interior counts 16 of the 17 rare earths among the 50 critical minerals considered essential to the U.S. economy and vulnerable to supply chain disruption.
With only one rare earths mine operating within its borders, the U.S. has imported most of its rare earths from China for decades.
From a national security standpoint, dependence on China for rare earths has always been a worry, said Oscar Serpell, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania’s Kleinman Center for Energy Policy.