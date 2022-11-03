CHEYENNE — Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Greg Porter reported an increase in sexual assault incidents, equal employment opportunity complaints and concerns in the past year, testifying to state lawmakers Wednesday.
A report on such cases must be presented annually to the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, per a 2022 law. Porter successfully backed the mandate during the last interim.
“About every 68 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted,” Porter said. “If we’re going to bring that a little bit closer to Wyoming, the average forcible rape per 100,000 in the United States in 38. Wyoming sits at 57, among the top 10 in forcible rapes in the U.S.”
He cited a 2018 University of Wyoming survey finding that nearly a third of female students had experienced some sort of sexual assault in their lives, which followed the national average.
“It’s a systemic problem in this country,” he said. “Victims that we have in the Military Department fall along that same line.”
There were 16 cases of sexual assault reported in fiscal year 2022, up from six in 2021. Nine in the latest year were deemed as restricted, meaning the chain of command wasn’t notified of the details, but the victim can receive services.
Seven were unrestricted. Of the unrestricted cases, three had occurred in previous years and were recently reported. Six unrestricted cases were women younger than 24, with the alleged male perpetrator equal in rank, if they were a service member.
The seventh unrestricted case involved two men.
Five of the seven victims were acquainted with their perpetrator, and the assault occurred after work hours and away from duty locations.
Four incidents happened in Wyoming; three involved alcohol.
None of the assaults occurred during a drill weekend, or during or after military events.
Porter said the Wyoming Military Department has a total of 731 women in it at any given point. He said if you extrapolate the UW survey findings to his department, “it’s still a tremendous amount of folks that are experiencing sexual assault.”
The adjutant general said it’s shocking, and society, the nation and state must address it.
He said he still doesn’t believe there is a culture of sexual violence in the Wyoming military, but he is concerned that service members are assaulted.
“My goal is that we have no perpetrators in the Wyoming National Guard,” he said. “Number two is those victims that we do have feel free to report and receive services from the Wyoming Military Department and Department of Defense without fear of any retaliation or embarrassment. Lastly, our focus continues to go on prevention.”
Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River, shared concerns there may be underreporting.
He wants service members to feel as comfortable as possible when coming forward. Porter said he has seen increased reporting, as he expected. He said it’s a good thing, as long as information is kept confidential for victims and action is taken, if there is the ability to do so.
“I think we want reporting to go up, knowing what we think we know about sexual assault out there in society at large,” he said.