CHEYENNE — Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Greg Porter reported an increase in sexual assault incidents, equal employment opportunity complaints and concerns in the past year, testifying to state lawmakers Wednesday.

A report on such cases must be presented annually to the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, per a 2022 law. Porter successfully backed the mandate during the last interim.

