image
Courtesy photo — Creative Commons |

A bill the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee will sponsor in the upcoming legislative session would require electronic prescriptions for controlled substances — which will make tracking those prescriptions easier — and require those prescribing the medications to search for prescriptions in the controlled substance tracking program.

Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds.

Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating the opioid crisis. Many suits, like those against Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen, have already been settled. Others, like Walmart’s, are nearing completion.

