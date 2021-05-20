CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday censured Cheyenne lawyer and former Laramie County assistant district attorney David E. Singleton for failing to correct false testimony given by a law enforcement officer in a 2020 marijuana case.
The case, which charged four people with multiple felonies related to allegedly growing marijuana on their hemp farm, was later dismissed.
Cheyenne lawyer Thomas B. Jubin, who represented mother-and-son hemp advocates Deborah Palm-Egle and Joshua Egle, submitted a complaint against Singleton to the Wyoming State Bar in August 2020. The State Bar then conducted an investigation into the incident and found Singleton committed two violations of his obligation to candor to the court.
“In considering the stipulated resolution, the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming State Bar was satisfied that Singleton acted with knowledge, but not with intent to deceive the court in failing to correct the law enforcement officer’s false testimony,” according to a news release. “Therefore, the BPR approved the parties’ stipulated resolution and recommended that the Wyoming Supreme Court issue a public censure of Singleton.”
Singleton was ordered by the court to pay an administrative fee of $750, as well as $50 to the State Bar, on or before July 15.
According to recommendation for public censure documents filed April 29, Singleton could have been suspended based on his conduct, were it not for some mitigating factors, including that he “acted with knowledge, but not intent to deceive the court,” that he had no prior disciplinary record and was cooperative with the bar during censure proceedings.
Singleton has been licensed to practice law in Wyoming since 2014.
In January 2019, he was hired by newly elected Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove and worked as an assistant district attorney.
A District Attorney’s office employee who answered the phone Wednesday would not confirm that Singleton no longer worked at the office and declined to answer any questions, referring a reporter to Manlove, who could not be reached for comment.
Singleton still practices law in Cheyenne, according to the censure recommendation. Jeremy D. Michaels, who represented Singleton at an April 6 hearing, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
In November 2019, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents seized plant material from a farm owned by the Egles to determine whether THC was present, according to the censure recommendation.
During an interview, Brock Dykes, a construction contractor working at the farm at the time of the raid, showed DCI Special Agents Jon Briggs and Jason Moon the test results from two samples of the farm’s crop done by an independent laboratory.