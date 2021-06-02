Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the nation, yet the state has declined to set quantifiable goals, offer incentives or otherwise modify its approach to address the underperformance.
Almost half of the national population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, with just less than 40% being fully vaccinated. The highest vaccination rates in the nation are in the northeast and New England.
Vermont, the second least populous state behind Wyoming, is approaching its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population before the governor lifts all Covid-19 restrictions. As of May 24, only 28.6% of Wyomingites were fully vaccinated.
The rates vary in Wyoming’s 26 counties, with the lowest, Campbell County, at 15.9%. The highest rate is in Teton County with 58.6% of its population vaccinated as of May 26.
There are a lot of reasons for that disparity, Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said. One of the most difficult obstacles, Deti said, is the politicization of COVID-19.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s a reality that we do face,” Deti said.
As such, any efforts to increase the vaccination rate also raise political questions.
Even taking the position that people should get vaccinated has political consequences, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. Overall, Rothfuss said Wyoming has come up short in encouraging its residents to be vaccinated.
“It would be nice if there was a common uniform message from the executive branch, from the Legislature, from all of the government agencies across the state,” Rothfuss said. “I’ve been disappointed in our efforts, in our messaging.”
The executive branch has said consistently that the vaccine is safe and effective, but also that it is a personal health decision whether to receive it.
Other elected officials, such as Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, believe the low vaccination rate is not a problem. For McKeown, who said he has no plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, inconsistent messaging from the federal government makes it an unreliable source of information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t know the exact effectiveness of the vaccine, and I believe nobody does,” McKeown said. “I think it’s still yet to be determined.”
The COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of clinical trials, meeting rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness and approval for emergency use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 285 million doses were administered between December 14 and May 24, rarely resulting in any serious safety problems.
A recent national survey from the Surgo Foundation found that Wyoming has the third-highest proportion of COVID-19 skeptics in the nation. The health department has done what it can to make sure accurate information is available and to encourage participation, Deti said.
“At the basic level it is a personal choice, but it does affect more than you and your own personal health,” she said.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.