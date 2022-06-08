JACKSON — Two suicides have occurred in Teton County this year, both young adults in their early twenties and both by firearm. The first occurred March 28, a 20-year-old Teton County resident who was attending the University of Wyoming. The latest firearm suicide was a 22-year-old male resident who died Sunday.
“Two suicides by handguns,” Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said. “One 20-year-old and one 22-year-old. This is craziness.”
Blue said that of two suicides in 2022, both involved a firearm. Of seven total suicides in 2021, four involved firearms.
“The biggest issue is we’ve not approached mental health well in this state, certainly not funded it properly, and it shows up as suicides,” Blue said. “Unless our state Legislature addresses this, obviously it is a big issue.”
In recent years the state put about $44 million annually into mental health and substance abuse programs, but demand for services consistently outstrips funding and supply. In 2021 lawmakers reduced mental health funding by $7.5 million annually — roughly 17%.
Beverly Shore, the community prevention specialist for the Teton County Health Department, spoke about what she’s seeing as well as ongoing suicide prevention efforts.
“Seventy percent of all completed suicides in our state are by firearm,” Shore said. “There’s enough firearms in Wyoming that every household could have six.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that most gun deaths in the U.S. — 54% in 2020 — are suicides.
Teton County is creating a Suicide Fatality Review Team, a multi-agency group of professionals who meet quarterly to learn more about the circumstances leading to suicide deaths in Teton County. The team’s purpose will be to prevent suicides in Teton County. Issues Shore sees countywide that compound mental health problems are “our isolation and our substance abuse and the overconsumption of alcohol.”
Specific to youth in Teton County, Shore cited athletic and academic pressure, social media use, substance abuse and the pandemic as particularly damaging.
According to Mental Health America, Wyoming ranks last in the country in youth mental health services, 48th in access to overall mental health care and 40th in prevalence of mental illness. Statewide, we see suicide rates much higher than the national average.
In a report provided by the Wyoming Department of Health proposing funding solutions to develop psychiatric residential treatment facilities, it was noted that from 2009 to 2019 the annual age-adjusted suicide rate per 100,000 was 29.9, whereas the national average is currently 13.42.