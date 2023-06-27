5-10-21 Barrasso2.jpg
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, speaks to the Rotary Club of Sheridan Wyoming on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

LANDER — Last week, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis fired back against a Biden administration Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rule governing pistol braces.

The senators joined their Republican colleagues on a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), but the measure failed by a vote of 49-50. The House, along with Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman, had passed the resolution earlier this month by a vote of 219-210; Biden resolved to veto it if it had passed both chambers.

