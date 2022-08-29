6-29-22 Chamber Candidate Forum 2_SD 002.jpg
Secretary of State candidates, from left, Tara Nethercott, Dan Dockstader and Chuck Gray each make brief opening statement before answering several questions during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

JACKSON — After a candidate who ran on mistrust of the 2020 election won the Republican primary to be Wyoming’s top election official, a state legislative committee moved Thursday to consider a bill that would strip the secretary of state of its sole authority to oversee elections.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, is co-chair of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. He made the motion to have staff draft the bill, seeking a new elections entity that would be overseen by the state’s top five elected officials: the secretary of state, as well as governor, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and auditor.

