Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CHEYENNE — State lawmakers will discuss a wide swath of issues during the 2023 interim, from education to energy and mental health to state revenue.

At a Thursday meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, all other legislative committees presented interim topics requests to the 10-member board, setting the stage for the 2024 budget session. 

Recommended for you