CHEYENNE — State lawmakers will discuss a wide swath of issues during the 2023 interim, from education to energy and mental health to state revenue.
At a Thursday meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, all other legislative committees presented interim topics requests to the 10-member board, setting the stage for the 2024 budget session.
House Speaker Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, chairman of the Management Council, said most legislative committees should plan to tackle around three topics during the interim in order to appropriately explore a set number of topics, with the goal of proposing legislative options next year.
The Joint Education Committee will study K-12 mental health issues, including the impacts on student academic performance and well-being, as well as staff recruitment, retention and well-being.
“Priority number one is K-12 mental health,” co-Chairman of the Joint Education Committee Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, said Thursday. “We are going to look at the mental health situation in the schools — not just the kids, but also the staff.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, co-chairman of the committee, said that there is a “very clear need” for mental health assessment in Wyoming’s schools. Other priorities for his committee include early childhood programs, as well as reading assessment and intervention programs for grades K-3.
The Select Committee on School Facilities will continue to monitor statewide school facility needs and even look at ways for Wyoming communities to build their own schools with local funding, when possible, and if found constitutional, said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne.
“We do want to look at the potential of allowing those communities that do have the opportunity to afford to build their own school or facilities to allow them to do that and take that burden off the state’s shoulders,” Brown, who is chairman of that committee, said.
Currently, state statute “places a burden” on communities that could fund their own schools, he continued, by limiting major maintenance funding later on.
Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, a member of the Management Council, said he would like the committee to take a “deep dive” into major maintenance issues when it comes to Wyoming’s schools, “taking a hard look at how we do the maintenance dollars in a lot of these schools.”
The Select Committee on Tribal Relations will study higher education and K-12 education issues on the Wind River Reservation, including at St. Stephens Indian High School, according to its co-chairperson, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton.
“We would like to have discussions including the Department of Education, local school boards, and ensure that we are giving the support that is needed,” Oakley said. “We’d like to hear about the needs for the schools, from St. Stephens, as well as some of the other reservation schools.”
The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee will study increasing military career readiness for grades K-12, as well as evaluating ways to assist veterans attending the University of Wyoming and Wyoming community colleges.
Brown, co-chairman of that committee, said that the Wyoming Military Department has notified the committee that it has seen a reduction in students who are “militarily ready,” or prepared to take a timed, multi-aptitude test called the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) assessment.
“We do see that there is an opportunity here for us to look at increasing military career readiness within the K-12 system,” Brown said.
Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, co-chairman of the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, told the Management Council that his committee is required by statute to review federal policies.