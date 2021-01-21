Klaassen to resign as U.S. attorney
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his resignation Wednesday morning.
Klaassen was nominated by former President Donald Trump in July 2017 and was sworn into office on Nov. 21, 2017. His resignation is effective at midnight Jan. 31, after which he will take an undisclosed position with the state of Wyoming.
The timing of Klaassen’s resignation announcement — occurring on the same day as the inauguration of President Joe Biden — is coincidental, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mark Trimble said.
While serving as U.S. attorney, Klaassen was chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, Subcommittee on Asset Recovery. During his tenure, the district office “refocused its efforts on violent crime prosecution, including firearms offenses,” a news release said. Klaassen also focused on major drug crimes and prosecuting one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Wyoming history.
Klaassen “led an interagency effort to reinvigorate the district’s current Project Safe Neighborhood program, a cooperative arrangement with state and local law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively target the most violent offenders in a given community,” the release said.
Before his stint as U.S. attorney, Klaassen was elected to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, serving from 2014 until his swearing-in in late 2017. He had served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming for eight years prior to his nomination, according to previous reporting.
Jackson, Teton County officials urge limited gatherings because of COVID variant
JACKSON (WNE) — Town, county and health officials are once again aligned in recommending that people only gather with members of their own households, this time to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases and the detection of a fast-spreading variant.
“It is now more important than ever for members of our community, living and working in Teton County, to be vigilant,” the Teton County Board of County Commissioners wrote in an open letter stressing “personal responsibility.”
“We must recognize the influence that individual actions have on our community. We are still all in this together, and we must all do our part,” the letter reads. There were 255 active and four probable infections in Teton County on Wednesday, and 19 new cases were reported. On Monday, Jackson Hole had 313 active cases — the highest number since the pandemic began.
The Jackson Town Council and the county commission both unanimously supported Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell’s gather-only-with-your-household recommendation.
Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson read the town’s resolution Tuesday evening. Councilor Arne Jorgensen then acknowledged that “clearly, we’re tired, we’re frustrated, we are resigned to where we are at the moment.”
But, he said, “we have to continue to do the things that we’re told, that we know help protect us and protect our health care workers and others in our community.”
Prosecutors seek life sentence in October wreck
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man is facing decades in jail for injuring people in a wreck in October allegedly caused by his impaired driving.
Kenneth Stone, 60, has been charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol in a wreck that injured four people.
The felony carries a jail term of up to 20 years, but the prosecution is pushing for a life sentence because of prior felonies. Stone has been charged with at least three other felonies since 1994.
Stone was also injured in the crash. Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said he drifted into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by a 29-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio, who was traveling west around a left-hand corner.