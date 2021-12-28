Cheyenne Police investigate shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Police say a local man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after he was shot by another man during an argument in south Cheyenne.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of an assault with a firearm near the 500 block of West 11th Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim, who they only identified as a 29-year-old Cheyenne man, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and remains in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation shows that a physical altercation involving a firearm occurred outside of the victim’s residence. An unidentified male suspect shot the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived.
Simon Vasquez of San Antonio, Texas, contacted the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday and identified the shooting victim as his son, Samuel William Vasquez.
He reported that his son suffered extensive injuries after a gunshot to his leg outside of his grandmother’s home. The bone was shattered and an artery was hit, resulting in the need for multiple surgeries.
Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and have identified a person of interest, according to a news release. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Wyoming State Parks will start collecting sales tax
GILLETTE (WNE) — As of Jan. 1, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will begin collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with state law. Tax rates vary by county and will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations, and overnight rental facilities such as cabins, lodges, yurts and treehouses. Sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets as well as tourism efforts.