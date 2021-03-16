Gasoline prices jump 23.4 cents in two weeks
GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen almost a quarter since March 1 as Americans emerge from the pandemic with an almost “insatiable” appetite for gasoline.
Wyoming’s gas prices averaged $2.80 a gallon Monday — 23.4 cents higher than two weeks ago, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices had gone up an average of 10.2 cents a gallon in the past week, and 13.2 cents higher the week before.
That put the average price per gallon on March 15 at the highest prices since 2014. They are 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
At $2.816 a gallon, Campbell County is among the counties with the highest prices in the state, joined by Teton ($2.859), Sweetwater ($2.839) and Fremont ($2.839), averaging $2.80/g as of Monday.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.60/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 39.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.60/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 39.0 cents per gallon.
Second-degree murder verdict in Mills trial
RIVERTON (WNE) — After a week’s deliberation, a jury convicted a Riverton man, Mario Mills, of second degree murder for the death of his friend, Trevor Bartlett. The jury considered not one, but three alternate charges: first-degree murder, second, or voluntary manslaughter. Failing proof for all three, the jury could have chosen to exonerate.
The state argued for first-degree murder, saying that Mills had acted with “premeditated malice.”
Mills’ team of defense attorneys fought for acquittal, saying Bartlett’s death was likely the result of a struggle involving the gun.
On the night of March 25-26, 2020, Mills and his best friend, Bartlett, were in the former’s garage drinking and playing cribbage. Bartlett revealed a .31 blood alcohol concentration after death but when personnel arrived at Mills’ house the next morning, his BAC was not tested. Once Mills’ wife went to bed, the two friends began arguing about suicide. According to a police interview of Mills, Bartlett wanted to die.
Next, Mills recalled, he put a round in his .45 Glock pistol, then unloaded it, and set it down on the workbench. Later, he said, he reloaded it and asked Bartlett “Are you sure about this?” — then shot his friend.
According to the testimony of Destin Walker, Bartlett’s mother, there could have been no hatred between the two men; they’d been “like brothers” since they were 16. Bartlett had helped Mills to raise his daughter while the latter was still a single dad.
Second degree murder is punishable by between 20 years and life in prison. Sentencing has not yet occurred.
Mask up in Jackson through mid-April
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole residents and visitors will have to keep covering their noses and mouths as a COVID-19 prevention measure through mid-April.
Though Wyoming’s statewide mask mandate ended Tuesday, Teton County has been approved for a local mask order Tuesday through April 16. It requires people 12 and older to wear face coverings outside the home, with several exceptions, including a medical condition that precludes mask wearing. Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell said in a press release that a mask mandate was still necessary and appropriate in Teton County. He cited the recent increase in case counts and the presence of variants of the coronavirus.
“We want to keep the mask order in place until a larger percentage of our community has been given the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.
Teton District Public Health Order No. 21-3 requires anyone older than 12 to wear a face covering when inside or in line to enter any business, government facility, health care facility, taxi or public transportation.
All employees of retail and commercial businesses, and local and municipal government facilities open to the public must wear a face covering when within 6 feet of customers, clients, volunteers or other employees.
Cody couple accused of identity theft
CODY (WNE) — A Cody couple is being accused of fraud and identity theft impacting an estimated 50 victims.
Travis Dawe, 39, and Chelsea Velker, 33, were apprehended in a Colorado Springs, Colorado, hotel room on Feb. 11. Scott Burlingame, Cody Police detective, said when Colorado Springs Police K-9 and SWAT teams forcibly breached the room, it became clear the duo was planning an elaborate escape.
“There was a hole cut in the ceiling and a light fixture removed,” he said during a circuit court hearing Wednesday.
The pair are being investigated for forgery, credit card fraud, theft and theft of personal identifying information, as well as, potentially, two different burglaries.
Velker has a prior felony for forgery while Dawe only has misdemeanors on his record.
The charges will likely be officially filed later this week, said Jack Hatfield, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.