Average gas prices drop another 6.2 cents statewide
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 55 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.25 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.19, a difference of $1.94 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Search for next Cam-plex GM continues
GILLETTE (WNE) — More than 60 people have applied for the open general manager position at Cam-plex.
The Campbell County Public Land Board will review the applications as the search for the next head of the event facility continues.
With the Aug. 1 application deadline passed, the candidates will be vetted to ensure they meet all qualifications before making their way to land board members later this month.
“This is a common HR procedure and will preserve the integrity of the applications for both transparency and provide a fair platform for all of the applicants,” said Charlene Camblin, a land board member on the search committee.
Land board members will review the filtered pool of candidates together at the end of the month.
They will use scorecards to rate applications on different criteria.
Virtual interviews with select candidates will follow, then in-person interviews after that.
A management company may be chosen to lead Cam-plex, rather than one of the 60-plus applicants.
Those companies will give presentations to the land board in October or November.
As of early July, the land board had been in contact with two management groups, including Oak View Group and ASM Global.
Last month, the search committee set an “aggressive” goal of hiring the next Cam-plex GM in September. The updated timelines have interviews and management company presentations carrying on past that goal and later into the fall.
Renae Keuck, Cam-plex director of finances, took on the interim general manager role when former general manager Jeff Esposito resigned in May for a different job out-of-state.
Sweetwater Downs kicks off 2022 horse racing season
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20.
Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and jockeys from all over the western United States.
The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.
“We are looking forward to offering a variety of memorable events for racegoers — from serious racing fans to those seeking family-friendly activities,” said Sweetwater Downs General Manager Eugene Joyce. “And we are especially proud that this year our partners have committed to a $1 million investment to improve the facilities at Sweetwater for all to enjoy.
Now, a day at the races truly means excitement and entertainment for everyone,” Joyce continued. “There is nothing more thrilling than seeing the horses and jockeys up close and cheering them on to the finish line.”
Fans will be able to wager on up to 9 races daily, including the $10,000 Horse Palace Stakes and enter the Derby Hat Festival.
Daily pony stick races will be held for kids, and the traditional season highlights will include the Governor’s Handicap and the John Schiffer Memorial Race.
The 12th season of live horse racing begins Saturday, Aug. 20, and extends through Sunday October 2.
Race fans unable to attend live racing in person can place bets at any Horse Palace location and enjoy the latest game additions where a nearly $800,000 jackpot was recently won.
The nine locations include two in Casper, two in Cheyenne and one in Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
For more information on live racing at Sweetwater Downs, visit: wyominghorseracingdata.com.