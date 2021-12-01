Man pleads guilty to two charges tied to bonfire incident
RIVERTON (WNE) — An Arapahoe man charged criminally after knocking two people into a bonfire with a truck pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 in United States District Court. The incident resulted in serious injuries.
Appearing before Chief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, Brian Luke Williams, 20, changed his plea to guilty regarding two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Sentencing is set for Feb. 9.
The charges stem from a March 13 incident in which Williams was “driving a truck in a reckless manner, while intoxicated, in a field at a bonfire party on the Wind River Indian Reservation attended by several of Williams’s friends,” reads a statement from Wyoming acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray’s office. “Williams lost control of the truck and knocked the victims into the fire, severely burning them,” reads the statement.
Murray noted that Williams took one of the victims to the emergency room at SageWest Health Care in Riverton.
The other victim was transported to the emergency room by another person who had been at the party.
“Williams remained at the hospital for several hours and called the victims’ family to report the incident,” the statement continues.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, plus up to $250,000 in fines and a $100 special assessment.
Cheyenne hospital: Get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell told hospital staff Monday night by email they will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to continue working there.
The announcement wasn’t a surprise, since Thornell has been telling employees for weeks that CRMC was prepared to implement such a policy, if needed.
But it came on the heels of a federal judge’s decision earlier Monday to block President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. Wyoming was one of the states to challenge the mandate.
The court order said the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
In his email, Thornell told local hospital staff, “Our Board of Trustees and Executive Team believe and support the COVID-19 vaccine as an effective means of reducing severity of illness, hospitalization and death. We also value all of our team members and believe our Cheyenne Regional vaccine policy places both patient care and employees first.”
That said, though, employees who choose not to be vaccinated “can elect to get weekly tested in lieu of vaccination,” according to the email. “For ease of implementation, we will continue with the dates of Dec. 6 for your first vaccination and Jan. 4 for being completely vaccinated,” Thornell said in the email. “If you are not vaccinated, we will need to begin the weekly testing process. This plan will immediately replace the CMS plan, and remain in effect until further notice.”
Woman arrested for cough syrup DUI fights jail officers
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 39-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught driving under the suspected influence of cough syrup and alcohol on Monday.
Two separate callers reported a suspicious vehicle swerving and stopping on the road Monday afternoon.
When deputies stopped the black 2003 Dodge Stratus on Collins Road, they contacted the 39-year-old driver and saw an open Miller Lite can and a bottle of cough syrup in the car, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
She admitted to drinking three caps full of cough syrup but denied drinking alcohol. Reynolds said she then failed to complete the field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Once at the jail, she resisted detention officers by fighting, kicking and spitting. She was additionally charged with interference with an officer and felony assault and battery of a correction officer, Reynolds said.
Gas prices down slightly from last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gasoline prices have declined by 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.87 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.02.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Gates no longer connected to Irma Lake Lodge
CODY (WNE) — Billionaire Bill Gates is no longer connected to the Irma Lake Lodge, a South Fork ranch Buffalo Bill named after his oldest daughter back when he developed the property in 1895.
The 752 acres feature one 9,598-square-foot ranch house, two guest houses, and five outbuildings. It sits directly below the eastern portion of Carter Mountain and looks over Irma Lake and toward the Buffalo Bill Reservoir in the distance.
The main lodge has 24 rooms, eight bedrooms — each with their own bathroom — and 11 fireplaces.
Park County Assessor’s Office documents reveal J Over 3 Lazy B’s LLC is the new owner of the property, with Josh Allison listed as the contact for that entity and taxes.
Allison, a Cody businessman, did not respond by time of publication to multiple requests for comment.
Allison has been associated with several downtown development projects in recent years and was a spokesperson advocating for the legalization of pari-mutuel gambling in Park County in 2020, an effort that was rejected by voters.
A new deed for the property was filed on June 30, facilitating the transfer from Mt. Baker to Lazy’s B’s.
The prior owner of the property is Mt. Baker Holdings, LLC, a business with an associated address in Kirkland, Washington. In 2009, Business Insider reported Gates had purchased the property that had been listed at $9 million.