Deputy shot, suspect killed after robbery at LCCC
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital and a suspect has been killed following a call to the authorities about an alleged robbery of a student at Laramie County Community College, local officials said Saturday night.
Earlier in the day, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged robbery and assault of a person at LCCC, according to LCSO Capt. Don Hollingshead.
Then, at about 2:25 p.m., deputies “contacted a suspect in the area of Cahill Park” regarding the alleged crime, said a news release from the sheriff’s office.
A very brief and low-speed vehicle chase ensued, and after the suspect pulled over, there was an apparent exchange of gunfire, Hollingshead said in a phone interview.
The shooting took place in approximately the 3500 block of Miles Court, Hollingshead said. The area remained a crime scene into the evening, though public safety was no longer a concern.
The deputy who was shot was in the ICU at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.
“The injury is very lucky in that how it hit him, it did not hit any major organs,” the sheriff’s captain said. “He is going to be fine.”
The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the deputy-involved shooting. Such shootings are rare in Cheyenne. The last time a deputy was shot locally was in 2011, Hollingshead said. Likewise, he said, “it has been years” since a suspect was shot by a deputy.
Gillette News Record sold to Wyoming publisher
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Gillette News Record has been sold to independent publisher J. Louie Mullen of Buffalo.
Mullen bought the newspaper from the Kennedy family, which has been involved in the News Record since 1970.
Mullen, owner of Blackbird LLC, has newspapers in eight states, but his roots remain in Wyoming. He lives in Buffalo with his wife, Dr. Lisa Mullen, and their two daughters. Both of Mullen’s parents are involved in newspapers, and his two brothers also own newspaper companies.
Mullen’s newspaper interests include publications in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Washington, Michigan and Oregon.
“I’m honored the Kennedy family has given me this opportunity to continue their legacy. Small town newspapers are the lifeblood of a community, and I look forward to being a small part of Campbell County’s history in this paper of record,” Mullen said. “The Kennedy family is the reason I’m in this business, and I just want to say thank you.”
“We have always believed that a newspaper is at the heart of a community, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Wyoming,” said Ann Kennedy Turner, who has been with the News Record since 1989. “That’s why we’re pleased that another Wyoming publisher will be at the helm of the News Record.”
The Kennedy family partnered with Jack and Chris Nisselius in the News Record in 1970 and bought the newspaper from the Nisseliuses in 1991.