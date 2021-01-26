Florida congressman to protest Cheney
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A couple weeks after Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, one of Trump’s strongest supporters in Congress is set to visit the Wyoming State Capitol later this week in reaction to Cheney’s vote, which has drawn some GOP pushback at home and in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who has repeatedly criticized Cheney since her impeachment vote, plans to visit Cheyenne on Thursday for a rally at the Capitol. Tentatively set to begin at 1 p.m., the event has been organized on Facebook by newly sworn-in state Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie.
Cheney, who was among 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has received substantial pushback for her decision, which she described as a vote of conscience.
Gaetz was among a handful of GOP representatives who have circulated a petition calling on Cheney to step down from her third-ranking role within the House Republican Conference, according to the New York Times.
When a Twitter user speculated that Gaetz was trying to get himself in line for Cheney’s leadership position, the Florida congressman shot down the idea.
Gas prices steady over last week
GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.22 a gallon on Monday.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 4.0 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations.
The cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.89 a gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.69 a gallon, a difference of 80 cents.
Campbell County continues to have prices that are among the lowest in the state at $2.097. Other counties with low prices include Albany at $2.044, Laramie at $2.177 and Goshen at $2.159.
The highest counties are Park at $2.372, Hot Springs at $2.299, Johnson at $2.264 and Carbon at $2.407.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40 a gallon today.
The national average is at its highest level since the pandemic.
“Increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late,”he said.
He noted that demand for gasoline last week was at its highest level since November, which shows that the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic.
Court date delayed for woman charged in fatal accident
PINEDALE (WNE) — Monday’s preliminary court appearance for Jade S. Jewkes, 28, now of Jackson, was moved back to Tuesday, Feb. 16, at her attorney’s request.
Jewkes was charged with two counts of aggravated homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after being involved in a fatal collision in Hoback Canyon on Jan. 1.
The two vehicular homicide felonies filed by Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson both resulted from the death of Shane Deal and are based on varying degrees of alleged alcohol intoxication. Jewkes was driving northbound on Highway 191 on the afternoon of New Year’s Day and others on the road reported her erratic driving across the tow-lane highway, according to court records.
Driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, she collided nearly head-on with Deal, who was driving a 2003 plow truck in the southbound lane.
Deal had just bought the vehicle in Idaho and was driving it back to Pinedale, followed by his sister. The Jeep’s airbags and seatbelt protected Jewkes from serious injury — she suffered minor cuts to her hand. The truck did not have airbags and Deal was very seriously injured in the crash.
At the Feb. 16 preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m., the judge will determine if there is enough evidence to bind the felony case over to 9th District Court.
Benefit pie sale goes virtual, raises $9,000
POWELL (WNE) — COVID-19 intercepted the annual Backpack Blessings benefit pie sale scheduled for the Christmas season.
But that didn’t faze supporters of the program who stepped up to contribute to the Backpack Blessings program through a “virtual pie sale” and associated fundraising.
“We raised about $9,000, which is unheard of,” said Sharon Earhart, president of the Backpack Blessings board. “We attribute most of it to the virtual pie sale, along with our regular donors and response to our website. It was just cool the way people responded.”
The success has literally filled the cupboard to carry on the program through the rest of this school year, she said. But fundraising is ongoing.
“We still need the community assisting us. We apply for every grant that comes up,” Earhart added.