Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna
AFTON (WNE) — An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna.
Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 4 and charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec.15.
According to court documents, the incident started when Iverson was seen speeding around the parking lot of the Wolf Den after getting into verbal altercations with another man and trying to break into a trailer and vehicle.
Court documents state that a witness asked Iverson to slow down, creating another altercation which eventually led to two shots being fired in the direction of the witness. The witness called 911 and an investigation ensued, resulting in the identification and arrest of Iverson.
No injuries from the shots were reported to have occurred.
In the court documents, Iverson suggested that the original altercation was drug related.
Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred stated that this remains an active investigation to determine if additional charges are appropriate.
Wyoming returns $8M to rightful owners
JACKSON (WNE) — A Lincoln County man received more than $140,000 from the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office in November for unclaimed property.
Statewide, the office returned more than $8 million in unclaimed property in the most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30, according to a press release from State Treasurer Curtis Meier.
Still, the amount of money turned over to the state as unclaimed property exceeds the amount being returned to the rightful owners. Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division, within the treasurer’s office, received over $12.68 million in the past five months alone, according to the release.
“National statistics show that one out of every ten Americans has unclaimed property waiting for them,” Meier said in the release.
Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when a business, agency or governmental entity owes money, securities and/or the contents of a safe deposit box, among other items, to someone and cannot locate the owner.
If there was no last known address, the property is turned over to the state in which the business was incorporated.
Residents and former residents are encouraged to visit MYCash.wyo.gov to see if Wyoming owes them money. Residents can also visit MissingMoney.com to see if they are owed property from other states.
Meier said if residents discover they are owed unclaimed property, they can submit a claim. A 2-minute instructional video on the site shows people how to search and complete the claims process.
Official documents may be required when submitting a claim, such as a copy of a driver’s license. Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until it is claimed by the rightful owner.
Department of Workforce Services sees increase in scam messages
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has seen an increase in scam text messages regarding Unemployment Insurance and Workers’ Compensation benefits designed to seize account and personal information.
Scammers attempt to obtain personal information in order to file fraudulent claims or compromise existing accounts.
Be careful about requests by phone, text or email to share personally identifiable information such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, PINs or account passwords.
DWS will never send text messages with a link to log in to an account.
Avoid clicking links in emails and text messages.
Anyone who is unsure about any link asking to log into an account should disregard the link and instead access online accounts from the account’s official website.
Additional tips for protecting personal data are available at cybersecurity.wyo. gov.