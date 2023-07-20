WYDOT projects hit by escalations
SUNDANCE (WNE) — During the annual presentation from WYDOT on proposed upcoming state transportation improvement projects, District Engineer Scott Taylor told county commissioners last week that rising costs have had a serious impact on what the department is able to achieve.
The department was forced to delay $70 million’s worth of projects in 2023 due to this issue, Taylor said.
“We’re all getting hit by that pretty hard right now,” said of the cost escalations. “Just over the last couple of years it’s increased so much that we’ve had to delay projects here this summer.”
For example, he said, plant mix, fencing, structural steel and guard rails have all almost doubled.
The “big one” is asphalt liner, and milling has “definitely gone up.”
Nevertheless, Taylor assured commissioners that WYDOT expects to spend a six-year total of almost $80 million in Crook County, so there’s “plenty of work going on.”
Taylor listed two projected projects for 2024: rockfall mitigation on a six-mile stretch of highway near Carlile at an expected cost of almost $5.5 million and a $2 million bridge rehab project.
In 2025, WYDOT anticipates replacement of a bridge at Inyan Kara for $650,000.
About 1,200 Wyoming residents to receive student loan forgiveness
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Biden-Harris administration has approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion worth of automatic discharge of federal student loans this summer. Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment forgiveness.
In Wyoming, approximately 1,200 borrowers will receive more than $61 million in IDR forgiveness in the coming weeks.
“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class — not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” said President Joe Biden in a statement released Friday.