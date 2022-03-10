Newcastle woman wins national education award
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — “I love what I do because it’s literally the most rewarding thing I could ever think of. My students make just as big of a difference in my life as I hope I do in theirs,” said Keeley Anderson, Newcastle Middle School paraprofessional and intervention specialist. “I want them to know that with me they’re safe and that they are important and cared about above anything else.”
That love for her students and what she is able to do every day is just one of the many reasons Anderson was named the 2022 national “Recognizing Inspiring School Employees” (RISE) recipient in a ceremony on Feb. 23, featuring a presentation from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, via Zoom, Gov. Mark Gordon and Brian Schroeder, the state’s newly appointed superintendent of public instruction.
“Education support professionals deserve appreciation today and every day. Especially amid the pandemic, their contributions to school communities have been extraordinary and have helped schools remain open for in-person learning,” Cardona said. “It’s an honor for me to present Keeley with this well-deserved award.”
As an intervention specialist, according to a press release announcing her award, she works to prioritize students in the school who need additional support to be successful.
During the pandemic, Anderson took on even more duties as she became the key communicator and liaison for students placed on quarantine. She helped them to manage their work remotely and transition back into the classroom.
Northwest College names next president
POWELL (WNE) — The Northwest College Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Wednesday to retain Lisa Watson as president of the college.
Watson has been serving as interim president since November 2020 since the previous president, Stefani Hicswa, resigned to pursue a position at the University of Montana-Billings.
Watson was one of two finalists for the position.