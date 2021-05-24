Gillette woman sentenced to prison in meth ring
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette woman was one of four people sentenced to prison on federal drug distribution charges.
Ashley Nichole Bullock, 35, was sentenced to 77 months in prison for her part in the meth ring, which used the U.S. Postal Service to ship drugs to Wyoming.
Also sentenced was Angel de Jesus Duarte-Toledo, 34, of Yuma, Arizona; Louiz Serbando Pena-Hermosillo, 35, of Casper; and Sheila Ann Rohovie, 33, of Dubois.
In April 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in collaboration with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, began investigating a drug distribution ring engaged in the distribution of meth in Wyoming. The investigation began when DCI notified USPIS that its agents believed people in Wyoming were using the postal service to mail meth, said acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray.
Autopsy completed in case of woman whose eye was gouged out
RIVERTON (WNE) — After six months, the document that could lead to murder charges against a man already accused of gouging out a woman’s eye arrived Thursday in Fremont County. Patrick Lee Rose, who was born in 1967 and who was listed as a Dubois man at the time of his arrest, is accused of fleeing his own hospital bed in Lander on Thanksgiving Day and gouging out an elderly woman’s eye.
According to court documents and public statements, Rose was in his own hospital room when suddenly he fled, crossed the hallway, and went into the room of Elaine Tillman, whom he did not know.
Hospital staff reported that Rose had jumped onto Tillman, and had gouged out one of her eyes while damaging her other eye beyond repair.
Tillman died Dec. 9, 2020, about 13 days after the incident, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.