Officer shoots suspect after being fired upon
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette police officer shot a suspect after being fired at Friday afternoon.
The incident began at 4:21 p.m. in Gillette when the officer located a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in a shooting outside city limits, according to a Gillette Police Department statement.
The officer then followed the vehicle down Boxelder Road by the Chara Hills subdivision, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. While waiting for another officer to assist him, the suspect abruptly stopped, exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, who was not hurt.
The officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries, Wasson said.
How many times the suspect was hit or how badly wounded was not available. However, the suspect “is being treated for injuries sustained,” the statement says. The officer involved also was not identified.
The stop and investigation closed Boxelder Road near the Energy Capital Sports Complex for several hours.
The shooting in the county was reported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office through a 911 call not long before the suspect was located in the city, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Nobody was hurt at that scene, and by the time deputies arrived the suspect shooter had fled in a vehicle matching the description of the one the Gillette officer located.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation, the GPD statement says, adding that “there will be no further comment until the investigation is complete.”
Reynolds also directed other questions about the shooting to DCI.
Wyoming Republicans pick legislative leadership
CASPER (WNE) — Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Sen Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, will likely lead the Wyoming Legislature for the next two years after a remote vote of the Republican caucus Saturday morning.
Barlow, who now serves as house majority floor leader, is on track to replace Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, as speaker at the conclusion of the Casper lawmaker’s unusual second term this year. The final tally in Barlow’s favor, 32-18, came against Sheridan Republican Rep. Mark Jennings, a state GOP activist who has never held a leadership position or a committee chairmanship.
Jennings said his impromptu run was an effort to give lawmakers who support all the tenets of the Republican Party platform a greater voice in the Legislature.
Several other members of the Legislature — Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, staved off challenges of their own from more conservative opponents and appear headed to become majority floor leader and speaker pro tempore, respectively.
Cheyenne Republican Rep. Jared Olsen was ultimately elected as whip for the House Republicans.
In the Senate, Dockstader will likely serve alongside new Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, and Baggs Sen. Larry Hicks, who is on track to replace Driskill as vice president of the Senate.
The appointments are not final, however. The leadership still needs to be approved by the full Legislature, including Democrats, Libertarians and Independents, to become final.
Sweetwater County School District considers change to kindergarten entrance age
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A proposed change to the policy regarding the kindergarten entrance age in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 passed second reading during the district’s board meeting Tuesday.
Under the proposed change, a student may register for kindergarten in the year in which the student’s fifth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1. The current policy has a date of Sept. 15. The revised policy will be up for third reading at the board’s December meeting.
The new policy would also feature a kindergarten readiness assessment developed and utilized by the district to assess whether students are developmentally ready, both academically and socially, to be admitted to the applicable grade.